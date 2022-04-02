William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkshire Grey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for Berkshire Grey’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ BGRY opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Berkshire Grey has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Grey (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.