William Blair Comments on MSA Safety Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSA Safety in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.25.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

NYSE:MSA opened at $137.38 on Friday. MSA Safety has a one year low of $127.20 and a one year high of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

