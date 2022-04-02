Wilder World (WILD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.40 Million

Wilder World (WILD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $143.75 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00038001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00108651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

