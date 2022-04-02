Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTBDY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 4,000 ($52.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTBDY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 34,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,907. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.