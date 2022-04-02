WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WHGLY stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. WH Group has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

