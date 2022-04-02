WEX (NYSE:WEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $172.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,253.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.85. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $232.07.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

