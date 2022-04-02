WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

