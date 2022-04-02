Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 116,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 471,479 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 278,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

