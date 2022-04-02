Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE WLK opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Westlake has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $748,711.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $40,506,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

