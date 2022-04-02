Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.
NYSE WLK opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Westlake has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $748,711.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $40,506,000.
Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
