Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells $489,760.00 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $489,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of Westlake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $748,711.35.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Steven Bender sold 8,000 shares of Westlake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $1,002,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

