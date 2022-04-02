Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender Sells 6,021 Shares

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of Westlake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $489,760.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Steven Bender sold 8,000 shares of Westlake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $1,002,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00.

Westlake stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Westlake by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

