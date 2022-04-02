Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.