Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.
NYSE WAL opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $124.93.
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.