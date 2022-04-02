WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

