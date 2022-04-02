WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

WSBC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.62. 400,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,593. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in WesBanco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

