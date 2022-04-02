Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.09

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 9783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

