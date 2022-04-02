Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $107,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 157,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 147,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

