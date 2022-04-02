Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $86.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.70.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $107.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,213. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Visteon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 210.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 958.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

