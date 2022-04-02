Wells Fargo & Company Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after buying an additional 2,629,058 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Halliburton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after buying an additional 2,001,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $41,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

