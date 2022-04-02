Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $35.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PING. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ping Identity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

