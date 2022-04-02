Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WB. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

WB stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. Weibo has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

