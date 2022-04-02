Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WB. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.
WB stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. Weibo has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $64.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
