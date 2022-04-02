Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.52.

NYSE WSM opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,030 shares of company stock worth $8,152,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

