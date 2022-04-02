Wedbush Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $375.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $480.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RH. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.

NYSE RH opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. RH has a 12 month low of $317.89 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.27.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

