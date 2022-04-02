Wedbush Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.26.

TCBI opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $72.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.