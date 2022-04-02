Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will post sales of $661.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $663.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $659.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.12 on Friday. Weber has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weber by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 267,954 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weber by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weber by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 92,492 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

