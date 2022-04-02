Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The company has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

