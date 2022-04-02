Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading 2.6% Higher

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 365,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63). As a group, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 665,539 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 447,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after acquiring an additional 406,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

