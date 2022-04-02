WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

