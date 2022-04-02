WBI Investments Inc. Sells 60,473 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,473 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,332. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.