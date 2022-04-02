WBI Investments Inc. Raises Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mercury General by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

