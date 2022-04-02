WBI Investments Inc. Invests $553,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.37. 1,402,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.58.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.