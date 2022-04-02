WBI Investments Inc. Invests $321,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.14. 771,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.