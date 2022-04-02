WBI Investments Inc. Has $465,000 Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,980,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 920,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 44,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,409 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. 1,352,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

