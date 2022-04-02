WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.98% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPSE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 88,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,367. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39.

