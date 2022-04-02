WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,849 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. 15,009,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

