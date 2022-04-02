WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $1,840,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

In other Douglas Elliman news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.76 per share, for a total transaction of 135,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 100,242 shares of company stock valued at $680,800.

Shares of NYSE DOUG traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 7.37. 410,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,108. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is 7.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

