WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

