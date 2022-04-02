WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $204,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,578,000 after buying an additional 592,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE:DD opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

