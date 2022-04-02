Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

NYSE:W opened at $111.11 on Thursday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $343.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.61.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,897,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

