Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.25.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.11. 2,102,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.61. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $343.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.