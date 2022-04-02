Walter S. Woltosz Sells 15,140 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLP stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 695,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after buying an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after buying an additional 135,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $5,591,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

