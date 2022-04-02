Walt Disney’s (DIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $229.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,341,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023,851. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

