Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $155.30. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 482,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 40,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.