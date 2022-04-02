Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,978,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,210. The company has a market capitalization of $418.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

