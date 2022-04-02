Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. 15,009,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,083. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.