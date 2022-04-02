Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 71.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,094 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 546.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,625 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

