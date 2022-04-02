VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $34.88.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
