VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VNET Group by 310.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

