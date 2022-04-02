VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 1,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 685,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.
The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65.
In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,550 shares of company stock worth $2,584,358.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 501.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 534,844 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.