VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 1,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 685,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,550 shares of company stock worth $2,584,358.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 501.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 534,844 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

