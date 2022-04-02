Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €113.19 ($124.38).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($125.27) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG stock traded up €0.67 ($0.74) on Monday, hitting €93.66 ($102.92). The stock had a trading volume of 702,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €92.41. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a one year high of €88.80 ($97.58).

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.