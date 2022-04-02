Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. Sell-side analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

