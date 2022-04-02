Vidulum (VDL) Price Reaches $0.15

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $3,286.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000927 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.